Stowers (hamstring) is scheduled to return to Grapefruit League play Saturday against the Cardinals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Stowers has been slowed by mild right hamstring strain but has progressed to the point that he's on the precipice of a return to action. He is expected to play the outfield Saturday, so the Marlins won't be easing him back in at designated hitter. Stowers should be fine for Opening Day, barring setbacks.