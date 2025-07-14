Stowers went 5-for-5 with three homers, six RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 11-1 victory over Baltimore.

The Miami outfielder had a career day against his former club, launching three long balls off Orioles starter Brandon Young. This marks the fourth multi-homer and first five-hit performance of Stowers' career. After this incredible effort, the 27-year-old is now slashing .293/.368/.543 with 19 homers, 54 RBI and 46 runs scored across 346 plate appearance, as he heads to Atlanta to be the Marlins' All-Star representative Tuesday night.