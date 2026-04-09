Stowers (hamstring) has been doing fielding drills at first base while getting ready to begin a rehab assignment, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old was a Gold Glove finalist in left field last season so a permanent position switch is unlikely, but the Marlins are looking for answers at first base after Christopher Moral (oblique) also landed on the IL right before Opening Day. "It's definitely a possibility," manager Clayton McCullough said about the possibility of Stowers seeing time at first base when he's healthy. "I spoke with Kyle about this in November, over the offseason, that as much I value and we do as an organization, positional flexibility and optionality, Kyle potentially had a skill set to maybe do that." Four different players have already seen time at first base for Miami this season, and the position could remain a revolving door as McCullough mixes and matches his lineups depending on who's hot and who's on the mound for the opposition. Stowers could begin a rehab stint with Triple-A Jacksonville this weekend.