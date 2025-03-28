Stowers went 1-for-3 with two walks, two strikeouts and the game-winning RBI single during Thursday's 5-4 win over Pittsburgh.

Stowers got off to a rough start on Opening Day with two strikeouts, but he was able to settle in and draw two walks on his next two plate appearances. He then followed up with an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth to walk off the Pirates. Stowers beat out Griffin Conine for the starting job in left field during spring training, and the former has gotten off to a solid start to his 2025 campaign.