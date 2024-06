Tyler's contract will be selected from Triple-A Jacksonville to start Sunday's game against the Mariners, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Tyler will make a spot start Sunday in place of Braxton Garrett, who was scratched with left elbow discomfort. Tyler's only appearance with Miami came April 26, allowing one run on one hit across two innings before being DFA'd immediately after. Corresponding moves to open up spots on the 40-man and 26-man roster have yet to be announced.