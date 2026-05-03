Marlins' Liam Hicks: Idle against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hicks is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies.
With lefty Jesus Luzardo on the bump for the Phillies, the left-handed-hitting Hicks will hit the bench Sunday. Agustin Ramirez draws the start at catcher for Miami, while Christopher Morel serves as the team's designated hitter.
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