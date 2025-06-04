Hicks is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

The left-handed-hitting Hicks will take a seat with southpaw Kyle Freeland on the bump for Colorado, but the rookie Rule 5 draft pick should have a clearer path to playing time versus righties after the Marlins recently dropped Matt Mervis from the 40-man roster. Hicks -- who started in three of the Marlins' previous four matchups with right-handers -- is slashing .276/.351/.469 with four home runs and 22 RBI across 113 plate appearances on the season.