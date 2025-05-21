Hicks is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cubs.

Over the past month, Hicks has slashed .372/.413/.744 over a stretch of 13 games and has earned a larger role as a result, but he's still not locked into a full-time role while the Marlins have Agustin Ramirez and Nick Fortes on hand at catcher and a number of other options available to handle designated-hitter duties. Hicks will remain on the bench for a second straight game with Ramirez handling catching duties Wednesday and with Matt Mervis getting the nod at DH.