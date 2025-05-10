Hicks went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's loss to the White Sox.

Getting the start at DH and batting seventh, Hicks took Caleb Freeman deep in the seventh inning, briefly tying the game at 2-2 before Max Meyer faded in the bottom of the frame. Hicks is still seeing semi-regular playing time even with Agustin Ramirez in the majors and Nick Fortes back from the IL, and the Rule 5 pick has gone yard in back-to-back starts while seeing his name on the lineup card in three of the first seven contests in May. On the season, Hicks is slashing .254/.338/.433 with three homers, eight runs and 18 RBI in 79 plate appearances.