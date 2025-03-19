Hicks is expected to begin the season as the Marlins' backup catcher behind Nick Fortes, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

That's no real surprise, especially after top prospect Agustin Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville on Sunday. Hicks, a Rule 5 pick from the Tigers' system, has shown some good plate discipline with a 5:5 BB:K in 11 Grapefruit League appearances this spring, but he's batting just .227 (5-for-22) with a double as his only extra-base hit. The Marlins remain in a seemingly never-ending rebuild, so Hicks will likely get as much playing time as he shows he can handle until Ramirez pushes his way onto the big-league roster.