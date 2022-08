Williams is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Reds, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

After starting five consecutive games to begin last week while going 2-for-16 with two walks, a stolen base and three runs, Williams now finds himself on the bench for the fourth consecutive contest. The 25-year-old looks set to fill a utility role for the time being while the Marlins give new call-up Charles Leblanc a look as their everyday third baseman.