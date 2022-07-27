Williams went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Reds.

The Marlins ran wild against Cincinnati rookie catcher Michael Papierski, going 3-for-3 on steal attempts, and Williams' pilfer in the fifth inning wound up leading to the winning run after Joey Wendle deposited a two-run single into right field. Williams has started two straight games at third base with Brian Anderson (shoulder) back on the injured list and Jon Berti (groin) still sidelined, and he could offer some short-term fantasy value via his speed -- he's stolen six bags in 74 plate appearances for Miami this season, albeit while hitting a less impressive .265 with one homer, six RBI and 12 runs.