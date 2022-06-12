Williams went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Astros.

Williams contributed an RBI single in the second inning. He got aboard again in the ninth, stole second base and scored on a Jon Berti single for an insurance run. The utility man hasn't gotten a ton of playing time since he was called up from Triple-A Jacksonville on June 1, logging only 12 at-bats. He's posted a .292/.370/.375 slash line in 27 plate appearances between the Marlins and the Giants this season, though he often enters games late as a defensive replacement.