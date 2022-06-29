The Marlins recalled Williams from Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Williams was optioned to Triple-A two days ago, but he's eligible to rejoin the big club after the Marlins moved Jazz Chisholm (back) to the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Jon Berti is expected to step in for Chisholm as the Marlins' everyday second baseman, while the versatile Williams handles a utility role. Don't expect Williams to see more than a start or two per week, with most of his opportunities likely to come against left-handed pitching.