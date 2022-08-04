Williams went 3-for-3 with a double, a run scored and three stolen bases in a 3-0 win over the Reds on Wednesday.

Williams had a perfect night at the plate and on the basepaths, rapping out three hits and making three successful steal attempts. He took advantage of Mike Minor's low velocity, and none of the throws from Reds catcher Michael Papierski were even close to getting him out. The performance gives Williams nine steals on the season to go along with a slash line of .269/.347/.358 in 49 games played. The speedy backup infielder has shown he has the potential to steal bases in bunches but he remains behind call-up Charles Leblanc on the depth chart.