The Marlins recalled Williams from Triple-A Jacksonville on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
After being acquired from the Giants last week, Williams didn't have to wait long to join the big club with the Marlins desiring to add another right-handed bat to the roster to replace Brian Anderson (back), who was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday. Miami also moved Joey Wendle (hamstring) to the IL, but Jon Berti and Willians Astudillo are likely first in line to pick up reps at third base in Wendle's stead. Williams, meanwhile, profiles as more of a utility option due to his ability to play every position except catcher and pitcher.