The Marlins claimed Bido off waivers from the Rays on Friday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

It's the fourth organization this offseason for Bido, who posted a 5.87 ERA and 18.7 percent strikeout rate in 2025 with the Athletics. The right-hander held a 3.41 ERA and 24.3 percent strikeout rate in 2024 and offers the flexibility to serve as a starter or reliever. Bido could compete for a rotation spot in Miami, but a long relief role is likelier.