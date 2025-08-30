Lopez went 4-for-5 with a two-run homer and a two-run single during Friday's 19-9 loss to the Mets.

Friday's game was out of reach for the Marlins after giving up 12 runs through the first two innings, but Lopez was able to make the result slightly more respectable with four RBI, though his two-run homer in the ninth came off of catcher Luis Torrens. Even so, Lopez's four RBI were the most of his career and brought him up to 65 RBI on the season, which is second most on the Marlins behind Kyle Stowers (73). Lopez has gone 9-for-27 (.333) with one steal, one homer and seven RBI over his last seven games.