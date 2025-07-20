Lopez went 1-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Royals.

After bringing home Xavier Edwards with an RBI grounder in the first inning, Lopez broke open a 1-1 tie in the eighth with his 11th double of the season, and second in as many games coming out of the All-Star break. Clutch hitting has become the 26-year-old infielder's forte over the last month -- Lopez has driven in an astonishing 27 runs in his last 21 games, a stretch in which he's batting .282 (24-for-85) with five homers, two steals and 15 runs scored.