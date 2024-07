The Marlins placed Lopez on the 10-day injured list Thursday with lower-back inflammation, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 25-year-old was held out of the lineup the past two days and will now take at least another week to get healthy on the injured list. Jonah Bride was called up in a corresponding move, and he could see time at second base along with Vidal Brujan while Lopez is sidelined.