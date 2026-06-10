Marlins' Otto Lopez: Logs four runs in Tuesday's win

Lopez went 3-for-5 with two doubles, one steal, one RBI and four runs scored during the Marlins' 10-6 win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

Lopez set a season high in runs scored Tuesday while logging two doubles for the second time in 2026. He also logged his 11th steal of the season, which is tied with Xavier Edwards for second-most on the Marlins behind Jakob Marsee (16). Lopez is having a terrific season at the plate, leading the National League in both batting average (.341) and hits (89) while ranking fourth in both triples (three) and doubles (11).