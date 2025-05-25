Lopez went 1-for-3 with two walks, one stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Angels.

Lopez has reached base safely in all five contests since he returned from an ankle injury. He's gone 3-for-18 (.167) with four walks, a home run and four RBI in that span. The infielder is up to a .220/.298/.331 slash line with three homers, 15 RBI, 17 runs scored and four steals across 35 contests. He's splitting time between second base and shortstop as part of a middle-infield mix that also includes Javier Sanoja and Ronny Simon, with all three players competing regularly for two spots.