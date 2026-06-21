Marlins' Otto Lopez: Reaches 100 hits in win

Lopez went 1-for-5 with two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Giants.

Lopez got things going early, stealing second base after reaching on an error in the first inning and scoring the game's first run. According to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com, he then became the first player this season to reach 100 hits with a single in the fourth. The 27-year-old has hit safely in 14 of 17 June contests, batting .338 with seven extra-base hits, seven RBI, 15 runs scored and five stolen bases during that stretch. On the year, he leads the majors with a .332 average to go along with five homers, 32 RBI, 47 runs scored and 15 steals across 324 plate appearances.