Lopez will start at second base and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

The initial lineup the Marlins released for Wednesday's series finale called for Lopez to get the day off, but he'll end up sticking in the lineup while Jazz Chisholm heads to the bench after getting scratched with a hamstring injury. Lopez went 0-for-8 with two runs and a walk while starting at the keystone in the first two games of the series.