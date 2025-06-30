Lopez went 1-for-4 with a walk, two RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Lopez got a rare look at leadoff while Xavier Edwards rested for Sunday's game. Lopez has certainly earned the opportunity to fill in atop the lineup -- he's hit safely in his last 10 games, going 17-for-41 (.415) with 15 RBI in that span. The infielder has lifted his batting average from .230 to .260 during the streak, and he's added a .723 OPS, eight home runs, 40 RBI, 36 runs scored and nine steals over 67 contests this season.