Lopez went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Royals.

The 25-year-old infielder ripped a one-out double in the seventh inning and came around to score the Marlins' first run of the night in a 2-1 victory. Lopez has slowed down at the plate in June, slashing .203/.224/.250 with three doubles, two steals, four RBI and five runs in 18 games, but he continues to hold down the starting job at second base.