Lopez went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Rays.

The 26-year-old has swiped a bag in back-to-back games, giving him seven on the season in 10 attempts. Lopez has picked up the pace at the plate over the last few weeks, slashing .255/.333/.412 over the last 14 contests with two homers, four steals, six runs and eight RBI.