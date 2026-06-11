Marlins' Otto Lopez: Swipes two bags Thursday

Lopez went 2-for-4 with a run and two stolen bases against Arizona in a 2-0 win Thursday.

Lopez was the only batter on either team to record multiple hits in the low-scoring affair. He manufactured a run in the first inning by knocking a single, reaching second base on a disengagement violation, stealing third and then coming home on a sacrifice fly. The speedy infielder added another theft later in the game for his third multi-steal performance of the campaign. Lopez is in the midst of the best season of his career, as he leads qualified MLB hitters with a .344 batting average while adding five homers, 18 doubles (tied for fifth-most), three triples, 30 RBI, 42 runs and 13 steals through 68 games.