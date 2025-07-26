Lopez went 3-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and one run scored in Friday's 5-1 win over the Brewers.

Lopez delivered his first three-hit performance since June 27, highlighted by what proved to be a game-winning two-run double in the seventh. The 26-year-old has hit safely in eight of his past 10 games, collecting seven extra-base hits, 10 RBI and five runs scored over that span. On the season, he's slashing .254/.326/.399 with 11 home runs, 54 RBI, 44 runs scored and 10 stolen bases across 359 plate appearances.