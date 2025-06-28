Lopez went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Friday's 9-8 win over the Diamondbacks.

Lopez has five multi-hit efforts during his eight-game hitting streak, during which he has gone 15-for-32 (.469) The infielder's homer Friday was his first since June 9 versus the Pirates, and this was his first game with multiple extra-base hits all season. The 26-year-old's surge has him up to a .261/.332/.386 slash line with a career-high seven homers as well as 35 RBI, 33 runs scored, nine doubles and eight stolen bases over 65 contests in 2025.