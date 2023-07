The Marlins promoted Monteverde from Double-A Pensacola to Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday.

Monteverde is slated to make his Jacksonville debut Friday after he earned the promotion to the International League following a brilliant 15-start run with Jacksonville. Over 84.2 innings at the Double-A level, the 25-year-old lefty compiled a 2.44 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 90:32 K:BB.