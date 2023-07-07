The Marlins selected Garcia's contract from Triple-A Jacksonville on Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Garcia has had a solid season in Jacksonville so far, putting up a 2.95 ERA and 1.41 WHIP with 54 strikeouts through 36.2 innings. The 27-year-old southpaw will be making his MLB debut when he gets into a game, and he could be in the mix for some high-leverage outings down the line if his impressive strikeout rate translates to the majors. Jeff Lindgren was designated for assignment to make room for Garcia on the 40-man roster.