Miami acquired Munoz from the Pirates on Wednesday in exchange for cash considerations, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old right-hander was designated for assignment by the Pirates last week to free up a 40-man roster spot for Rowdy Tellez. Munoz struggled to a 5.86 ERA and 68:46 K:BB over 66 innings at the Triple-A level in 2023, but he's still young and could eventually turn into a big-league contributor for the Marlins.