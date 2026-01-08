Weathers agreed to a one-year contract with the Marlins on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.

Weathers opened the 2025 campaign on the Marlins' injured list due to a forearm strain, but after making his season debut in mid-May, he wound up back on the IL with a lat strain after just five starts. The 26-year-old southpaw was cleared to return in September, and over his last three outings of the season he posted a 1-1 record with a 5.27 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB across 13.2 innings. Weathers has started in only 39 major-league games over the last three seasons, but if he remains healthy, he should serve in a prominent role in the Marlins' rotation in 2026.