Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Lands on 60-day IL with lat strain
The Marlins placed Weathers on the 60-day injured list Monday due to a left lat strain.
Weathers flew back to Miami on Monday to be evaluated for shoulder discomfort that he experienced during Saturday's start against the Rays. Further tests revealed a lat strain, which is severe enough for the 25-year-old southpaw to go on the 60-day IL. That puts mid-August the earliest he can return to the majors, but the fact he was placed on the 60-day IL (rather than 15-day) indicates that his absence could be longer. It's the second time Weathers has been on the IL this year after missing the start of the 2025 season due to a left forearm injury. In corresponding moves, Eury Perez (elbow) was reinstated from the 60-day IL and Connor Gillispie was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville.
