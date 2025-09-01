Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Strikes out six in rehab start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Weathers (lat) struck out six and allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks over 2.2 innings in his rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.
Taking the hill for the first time since June 7, Weathers fell just short of reaching his target of three innings, but he was still able to reach 60 pitches on the day while generating 11 swinging strikes. Per MLB.com, Weathers is expected to make one additional start in the minors during the upcoming week before returning from the 60-day injured list and slotting back into the Miami rotation.
More News
-
Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Making rehab start Saturday•
-
Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Facing hitters Wednesday•
-
Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Throws bullpen session•
-
Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Lands on 60-day IL with lat strain•
-
Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Experiencing shoulder discomfort•
-
Marlins' Ryan Weathers: Evaluated for head injury•