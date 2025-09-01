Weathers (lat) struck out six and allowed two earned runs on four hits and two walks over 2.2 innings in his rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville on Saturday.

Taking the hill for the first time since June 7, Weathers fell just short of reaching his target of three innings, but he was still able to reach 60 pitches on the day while generating 11 swinging strikes. Per MLB.com, Weathers is expected to make one additional start in the minors during the upcoming week before returning from the 60-day injured list and slotting back into the Miami rotation.