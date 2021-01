Leon signed a minor-league deal with the Marlins on Sunday that includes an invitation to big-league camp, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Leon spent the 2020 campaign in Cleveland and struggled in 25 appearances with a .136/.296/.242 slash line and 21 strikeouts in 81 plate appearances. The 31-year-old will need a strong showing in spring training to have a chance of supplanting Chad Wallach or Jorge Alfaro.