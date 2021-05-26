site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Sandy Leon: Moves into No. 2 role
RotoWire Staff
Leon is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Leon's run as the Marlins' top catcher is over after Jorge Alfaro (hamstring) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list earlier this week. Alfaro will pick up his second straight start Wednesday.
