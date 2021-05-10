site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Marlins' Sandy Leon: Not in Monday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Leon isn't in the lineup for Monday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Leon has gone hitless with four strikeouts in his last 11 at-bats and continues to alternate starts behind the dish. Chad Wallach will start at catcher and bat seventh.
