Marlins' Sandy Leon: Retreats to bench Thursday
Leon isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Leon had started each of the last two games and went 1-for-8 with five strikeouts during that time. Chad Wallach will start behind the plate and bat seventh.
