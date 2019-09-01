Marlins' Tayron Guerrero: Returns from finger injury
Guerrero (finger) was activated off the 10-day injured list Sunday.
Guerrero landed on the shelf in early August with a torn fingernail on his right middle finger, but he's ready to rejoin the Marlins after a two-game rehab stint. The 28-year-old has a 5.67 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 40:33 K:BB across 39.2 innings this season.
