White is being promoted to High-A Beloit, Fish on the Farm reports.

White owns a 3.18 ERA despite posting a 1.59 WHIP and opponents batting .274 against him over 34 innings so far in 2024 at Single-A Jupiter. However, the southpaw has done enough to show the organization that he's ready to face hitters at the next level, and he'll jump to the next level alongside fellow pitching prospect Noble Meyer.