Eveld (biceps) has made two relief appearances for Triple-A Jacksonville since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list last week, working four innings and giving up one earned run on three hits and one walk while striking out four.

Before rejoining Jacksonville, Eveld made two two-inning rehab appearances for Low-A Jupiter. The right-hander had been sidelined for the first two weeks of the minor-league season with biceps soreness, an injury that first cropped up during spring training.