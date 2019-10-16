Heineman was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Wednesday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 28-year-old appeared in just five games after being promoted to the majors, recording a .909 OPS with one home run. Heineman amassed a .336/.400/.590 slash line with 13 home runs and 38 RBI in 73 games at the Triple-A level last season.