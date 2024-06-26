The Marlins will promote Bellozo from Triple-A Jacksonville to start against the Royals on Wednesday, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

The Marlins acquired Bellozo in a trade with Houston during April, and he'll now get a chance to make his MLB debut as the Marlins continue to work with a depleted pitching staff. The 24-year-old righty hasn't found much success since getting promoted to Triple-A in May, posting a 5.66 ERA and 1.39 WHIP alongside an 18:8 K:BB through 20.2 innings. Miami's injury situation makes it possible Bellozo starts multiple games for the Marlins, though his minor-league struggles make him hard to trust from a fantasy perspective.