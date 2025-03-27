The Marlins recalled Bellozo from Triple-A Jacksonville on Thursday.
Bellozo will fill a rotation slot while Ryan Weathers (forearm) and Edward Cabrera (blister) are out. He is slated to make his season debut Saturday against the Pirates.
