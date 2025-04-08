Bellozo (0-1) took the loss Monday versus the Mets, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

Bellozo was recalled from Triple-A on Monday to replace Sandy Alcantara (paternity list) and lasted 76 pitches in a frigid night at Citi Field with a game-time temperature of 42 degrees. Despite yielding seven baserunners over the short outing, Bellozo managed to hold the Mets' lineup to one run -- scored on a Juan Soto double in the third inning. The Miami right-hander is likely to be sent back to the minors when Alcantara returns to the team.