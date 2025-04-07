Bellozo is expected to be promoted from Triple-A Jacksonville to start Monday's game versus the Mets, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Bellozo will return to the big-league roster after being sent down to Jacksonville last week. The right-hander made the team's Opening Day rotation and tossed 4.1 innings of one-run ball against the Pirates on March 29. Bellozo could be in line for another brief stay with the big club, as he'll be filling in Monday for Sandy Alcantara (personal), who will likely rejoin the rotation later on this week while he temporarily steps away from the team following the birth of his cild.