Mesa is hitting .263 with six home runs and nine steals in 55 games for Double-A Pensacola.

His 110 wRC+ is his best mark since rookie ball in 2019 (121 wRC+), and also the first time he has been better than league average against full-season pitching. Mesa provides value with his center field defense, so further offensive refinement could lead to him being a low-end regular in a couple years.