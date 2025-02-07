Edwards said Friday that his goal is to steal 60 bases this season, Isaac Azout of FishOnFirst.com reports.

Edwards pilfered 31 bags while being caught only four times over 70 games with the Marlins in 2024, so it's not unreasonable to think he could get to 60 stolen bases in 2025 if he has a full, healthy season. The 25-year-old speedster is light on power but should be an asset in the steals and average categories in fantasy in 2025.